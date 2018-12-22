Coach Left Lifelong Impact on Players

Herman Myers is a retired 91-year-old who lives in Decatur, Ala. with his wife. Before he left the work force though, he coached basketball in the Tennessee Valley for more than 20 years.

"I only coached at four schools: Danville, Morgan County High School is what is was back then, Priceville, and Johnson High School in Huntsville," Coach Herman Myers said.

During his career, he won two high school basketball state titles; one coaching the Priceville boy's team, and then other coaching the Johnson High School's girls team. Myers was one of the first coaches to win in boys and girls basketball.

"I had some good athletes. They talk about people being good coaches, good coaches, what makes a good coach is good athletes," Myers said.

Those good athletes that led him to a state title in 1983 decided to surprise their former coach today.

"We wanted Coach to see the fruit of his labor, you know, a living legacy of what he left behind, and he didn't even know he was doing it," Georgia Williams, player on the 1983 State Championship team, said about why her and her former teammates wanted to do this for their coach.

Another player on the team, Jan Alls, said the women have stayed in touch since graduating high school, and they all wanted to reflect team work today because "that's what Coach gave us."

Coach Myers's face lit up immediately when he saw his former team walk through the doors to his living room. He greeted all of them with warm smiles and hugs. The bond between this coach and his team is something that cannot be broken.

The girls stood around the coach and his wife sharing the impact the two of them had on each of their lives.

One of the women said that the coach shaped her into who she is today because she was such a positive male figure in her life.

Love, laughter, and life filled the air of the Myers's household, celebrating the coach who left a footprint on each of their hearts.