Co-workers remember Billy Clardy III's service to Huntsville homeless community

"He was definitely passionate about what he did. He was humble and he had a big heart," said Drew Gilbert, director of emergency services at the Downtown Rescue Mission.

Gilbert worked with Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III for several years and those are the words he used to describe his friend who was killed in the line of duty on Friday.

We spoke with Gilbert about how Clardy's work for the homeless community will never be forgotten.

We were told Clardy would go above and beyond for the everyone at the Downtown Rescue Mission.

Employees told us no one would go without a ride or food if they were coming here and Clardy knew about it.

"I mean it would be anything from helping us find housing for guys around the city, to help us find other resources, sometimes he'd just stop by to check on the guys and see how they were doing," sad Gilbert.

Gilbert worked side by side with Clardy.

He told us Clardy would be here whenever he was needed but also, when he saw someone needed help on the streets.

"We had people that he would go and get from the camps and bring them over here to us or stopping by here and getting blankets and food for them to take out to the camps for them," he said.

A co-worker at the Huntsville Community Watch said Clardy’s presence cannot be replaced.

He had a special bond with everyone he came in contact with.

"He's one of these police officers that is abnormal. He would meet somebody for the first time and before he left, you were friends or family with him," said John Hollingsworth.

Gilbert told us there were times Clardy would go to homeless camps in North Huntsville and drive people to the Mission or a shelter.

"He was definitely one of many officers that would come here and go above and beyond the call of duty for the homeless people and I would say he's probably one of the people who set the tone for that," said Gilbert.

Gilbert told us the Downtown Rescue Mission is planning special events to pay homage to Clardy in the coming months.