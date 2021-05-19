Connecting North Alabama: Every Child Has a Story

Empowering the next generation, through their own words. That is the goal for Huntsville non-profit, Every Child Has a Story.

For founder Beverly Jones-Durr, speaking up has never been a challenge.

"I was never shy, I'm still not," Durr said.

But she quickly realized as a child, that was not the case for some of her peers.

"I also noticed that adults stopped listening to children and children stopped talking to adults," Durr said.

The published author chose to use her set of skills to empower children. She established Every Child Has a Story in 2017.

It is a fitting name for Durr's mission.

"When you open them up, you're amazed at the things they've heard, what they know, and what they want to say," Durr said.

Through workshops, kids develop public speaking, writing and entrepreneurship skills.

"Once they've built their confidence, we started learning how to put those ideas, thoughts and dreams into words and those things blossomed into books," Durr said.

22 children from the program are published authors. Four times a year, a magazine is released with stories by the kids. But it is not without some help, internationally.

Not even a 10 1/2 hour time difference will get in the way of 16-year-old Chinmayee Channuri. She is from India and is the editor of the magazine.

"I immediately resonated with its mission," Channuri said. "You know empowering young children and teenagers with learning experiences to advance our communities all together in the future because after all, they are the future generation."

She found out about the non-profit online after searching for virtual volunteer opportunities since the pandemic did not allow her to volunteer in-person.

"Just looking and foreseeing the impact that my magazine would have when it's released, I think it's wonderful to think about and again, a pushing factor," Channuri said.

With the help of technology, the non-profit offers virtual programs across the nation. However, it is expanding in a different way back home.

"We do zoom with the children, but they always say when can we get together?," Durr said.

A turning point for the organization was landing a physical location so they can expand in-person programs and reach more children.

"We have this building the Edmonton family center and it is because of the community development center, they are the ones that allow us to be here," Durr said.

Durr remains enthusiastic about the future of her organization and is always thinking about how she can do more.

"I see this organization with chapters in different states where people are doing exactly what we are doing to help the children," Durr said. "I understand that we do have an online platform, but not every child learns online."

Until then, she will continue building self-confidence, one child at a time.

To learn how to donate or volunteer with the Every Child Has a Story, click here.