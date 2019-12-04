‘She's come a long way so far:’ Huntsville mom seriously hurt in wreck faces long recovery

A woman critically injured from a wreck off Highway 431 on Halloween is on the road to recovery.

Ashley Ball was driving to pick up her daughter from school when she lost control of her car. She broke several bones and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Her husband, Brett Ball, is thankful she is alive. He said he saw the wreck himself, but did not realize at the time his wife was involved.

"I couldn't recognize the vehicle," Ball said. "It was so mangled, and destroyed."

Halloween night, he got a call from his daughter's school to pick her up. He knew something was wrong, since it was his wife's turn to get their 10-year-old.

"I was panicked because I didn't know what had happened," Ball said.

Ball quickly found out Ashley was in the ICU at Huntsville Hospital. She had broken several bones and had swelling and bleeding in her brain. It was at that moment, the Army veteran gained his fighting mentality.

"A strong sense of duty, that's really what it is," Ball said. "A strong sense of duty to her, our family, our community."

A community that he and his wife have only been a part of since May. After a month in the ICU, Ashley is now at a rehab center in Atlanta. Every weekend, Ball makes the drive to be with her.

"She's come a long way so far," Ball said. "She's still having trouble with the cognitive portion."

However, Ashley has hundreds of people, even strangers rooting her on. Brett started a Facebook group to post updates on her recovery for close friends and family, but it quickly grew as more people became invested in her journey.

"Eventually I'll use that as a journal for her to look and find out exactly what happened," Ball said.

Ball said Ashley has already made huge strides. He is hopeful she can make a full recovery physically, but the permanent damage from the brain injury is still not clear.

"It's really just a matter of time," Ball said. "We have to play it day by day."

The Ball family has a Go Fund Me set up to help with medical costs. So far, they have raised a third of their goal.