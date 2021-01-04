Cloudy to start Tuesday with some sun to finish

After a few breaks in the cloud cover Monday, we'll have a mostly cloudy sky overnight. It'll be looking like rain, but we'll be mainly dry until the second half of the week. Tonight, expect lows in the mid 30s with only the slightly chance at a stray sprinkle.

That very low rain chance continues through the first half of Tuesday. The morning begins with a cloudy sky again, then clouds begin to exit by the afternoon. Highs are fairly seasonable - in the mid 30s. Wednesday won't be vastly different, but it will be colder in the morning.

Clouds return Wednesday in advance of the next approaching system. We shouldn't have to worry about thunderstorms with this one, but we will have widespread showers that start Thursday and continue through early Friday morning. Colder air will be on the heels of the rain and for higher elevations across northeast Alabama, it wouldn't be impossible to see a few wet snowflakes before all the moisture moves out. For those wanting snow, this system certainly isn't one to get the hopes up.

Over the weekend, we'll be back to quieter weather with lows near 30 and highs near 50. Moisture is back by Monday and although it's 7 days out, the *chance* for snow is present in at least a couple of data sources. Of course, we'll be watching those trends closely in the coming days.