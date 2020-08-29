Cloudy this morning, spotty showers and storms this afternoon

The weather is much quieter to get your weekend started. A few showers are lingering this morning east of I-65, but many locations are starting to dry out. Mostly cloudy skies this morning will filter out through the morning hours to a mix of sun and clouds. Keep the umbrella handy, as additional showers and perhaps one or two thunderstorms are expected to develop later on this afternoon. Don't cancel any outdoor plans you might have today, but stay weather aware. Highs will top out near 90, but the incredibly moist and humid tropical air mass in North Alabama will make it feel more like the upper 90s later this afternoon. Stay cool and stay hydrated.

Shower and thunderstorm chances are back on the increase once again for Sunday. Some storms tomorrow afternoon could be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall are all possible. Showers and thunderstorms will continue Monday and Tuesday before slowly tapering off by midweek. One thing we will have to watch closely is the flooding potential. Given how much we saw from Friday's storms, some localized flooding and runoff is possible since the ground is so saturated. Highs top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s through the entire week ahead.