Cloudy now with summer-like heat this weekend

Our weather pattern is fairly quiet for the next several days, aside from the slightest chance for a stray shower or storm tonight and tomorrow. We'll have a mostly cloudy sky through Tuesday, then sunshine is on the increase by the middle of the week.

Although the past several weeks have been on the cooler side, we'll finally take things up a notch by next weekend. Highs will be running 5 to 10 degrees above average Saturday and Sunday, reaching the lower 90s. If you haven't gotten around to it, now's the time to make sure the AC units are tuned up and ready to go!