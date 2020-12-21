Cloudy morning, clear skies for the Great Conjunction

Cloudy skies continue to linger to get your Monday started as temperatures remain in the mid 40s. Expect the cloud cover to last through mid morning before we start to see a few peeks of sunshine. By this afternoon, much of the cloud cover will clear out, leaving us with lots of sunshine. That will allow temperatures to rebound quickly, as highs will be a touch mild in the upper 50s. The clouds will certainly clear out in time to view the Great Conjunction of Jupiter of Saturn tonight! The Great Junction is when Jupiter and Saturn are the closest together and happens only every 20 years. About 30-45 minutes after sunset tonight, look to the southwestern sky. The planets will be fairly low on the horizon, but you will notice that they are only 0.1 degrees away from each other. Sunset in Huntsville tonight is at 4:41 PM, so the best viewing window will be between 5:10 and 5:40 tonight. We will have clear skies, so send your photos to us at share@waaytv.com! Your photos might be featured in our evening newscasts!

The weather pattern remains quiet on Tuesday with more sunshine and temperatures in the 50s. By Wednesday afternoon, our next system will be approaching from the west. Ahead of a cold front, widespread showers are expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon and last through Wednesday night. As the front moves through overnight, very cold Arctic air will be moving in to North Alabama. The window is still there for some of this rain to end with a few snow flakes early Christmas Eve morning. However, given the cold Arctic air moving in will be very dry and the lack of available moisture as the front moves out of the area, that window for a brief transition remains small. Nonetheless, some areas could see a dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces by Christmas Eve afternoon. We are not expecting impacts on the roads at this point, but we will continue to monitor the trends and fine tune the forecast. What we can say with confidence is many spots will pick up over an inch of rain Wednesday afternoon through early Christmas Eve morning. Roads will definitely be wet, so use caution if you still have travel plans for the Christmas holiday.

Bitter Arctic air moves in behind the system Christmas Eve. Thursday afternoon temperatures will sink into the 30s with overnight lows Christmas morning in the low 20s! Christmas Day looks sunny but cold with highs staying in the 30s. More rain chances return for the latter half of Christmas weekend.