Cloudy, cool, and windy Monday

Sunday night's rain has moved out of North Alabama, but the cold air and gusty winds are here to stay a little while longer. Temperatures continue to hover near 40 at this hour. However, gusty northerly winds make it feel more like the 30s right now. The overcast skies will break up some later this afternoon, but most spots will continue to see more clouds than sun. Highs struggle to rebound into the upper 40s. Sustained northerly winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour will last all day long. Some gusts closer to 25 miles per hour will also add an additional wind chill. While the thermometer may say it is in the 40s, it will feel more like the upper 30s this afternoon. Skies are expected to clear tonight with lows Tuesday morning near 30 degrees. The winds should subside tomorrow, giving way to a seasonable Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.

We are tracking two rain chances in the week ahead. The first arrives late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as another system brings scattered showers to the area. The showers will likely be moving through during the Wednesday morning rush hour, so we will continue to watch the trends closely. Even so, expect rainfall amounts to be light, with only a quarter to half inch expected. Rain comes to an end Wednesday evening, leaving dry conditions Thursday and Friday. By Saturday, another system will bring more light rain to North Alabama for the first half of the weekend. Temperatures for the work week will stay below normal for the most part, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.