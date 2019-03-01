Cloudy, cool, and damp today

Much like Thursday, Friday will hold a couple of rounds of rain and scattered storms. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than the past few days. Generally, we'll be steady in the lower 50s. If you're looking for a "pick" of the weekend, Saturday will certainly be drier and a bit milder than Sunday. Heavier rain with the potential for strong storms arrives later in the day Sunday.

All of the rain and storms on Sunday are the precursor to a blast of cold air across the Valley. Monday starts in the upper 20s and highs only make it to near 40 degrees. Tuesday morning, most locations will be in the lower 20s and highs return to the lower 40s. Fortunately, it will be dry through at least the end of next week.

The possibility of continued flooding still seems to be on everyone's mind, and for good reason. On Thursday, Huntsville picked up over an inch of rain. Through Sunday, an additional inch of rain with locally higher amounts are expected. The good news? The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) continues to release water to lower levels in our lakes to make room for the coming rain. TVA is constantly assessing the situation for any changes to the forecast and at this point, do not expect the flooding conditions to worsen across the Valley. However, the ground is still saturated and any quick, heavy rain can cause flash flooding - a threat that we'll be monitoring on Sunday.