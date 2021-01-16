Cloudy, cool, and breezy Sunday, several rain chances next week

Saturday morning's snowflakes have given way to gloomy skies and brisk temperatures this afternoon. The clouds will be sticking around this evening. Overnight lows will be on either side of the freezing mark in the low to mid 30s. Wind gusts up to 20 MPH will also stick around through tonight. Expect more of the same Sunday morning with cloudy skies, cool temperatures, and gusty winds. We will see some clearing skies tomorrow afternoon, but it won't be enough to warm us up too much. Highs Sunday afternoon will stay in the upper 40s. Your Martin Luther King holiday Monday may be the pick of the week, with lots of sunshine and temperatures near 50.

Big changes are on the way starting Tuesday. A weak frontal boundary will make its way through North Alabama Tuesday evening. Isolated showers are possible, but coverage will be isolated. Much of Wednesday will be dry. However, two additional systems will follow the same general track late week, bringing back-to-back chances for widespread rain. Rain coverage increases Thursday, but we are not too concerned with heavy rain for the Thursday system. By Friday, a stronger system will have more moisture to work with as it moves through the region. Pockets of heavy rainfall will be possible throughout the day Friday before rain chances dwindle Friday night. Rainfall totals through the next seven days looks to be around 1.5 to 2 inches with some locally higher amounts possible. While these systems are still over five days away, there is pretty good agreement that the end of the upcoming work week will be very wet. The good news is we start to dry by next weekend.