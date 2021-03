Cloudy but warm start to the day. Temperatures continue to soar through the morning breaking the 70 degree threshold before noon.

Slight chance for rain throughout the day, but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures only drop to the upper 60's tonight.

Sunday mirrors Saturday with cloudy but warm temperatures in the upper 70's. The first of two storms move in to begin the work week on Monday. A slight chance for severe weather, but much greater chance for severe storms by Wednesday.