Cloudy, but rain eases until tonight

We've already picked up around an inch of rain in the past 24 hours and there's more on the way tonight. Showers diminish this morning, leaving us with a cloudy sky and cool temperatures. The rain returns after sunset and persists through Friday morning. We'll see an additional inch to inch and a half out of this next round of rain, so we'll continue to monitor river gauges and standing water.

Fortunately, the weekend brings a chance to dry out both Saturday and Sunday. The sun returns and temperatures will be near 60 degrees. Aside from a few showers Monday night and early Tuesday morning, the next several days will be an improvement from the seeming relentless rain and gloom of the past few weeks. Even the temperatures stay comfortable through at least the middle of next week.