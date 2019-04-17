Cloudy but dry Wednesday, severe storms expected Thursday

Throughout Wednesday the Tennessee Valley will see passing clouds. Despite periods of partly cloudy skies Wednesday enough sunshine will peek through to warm the Valley to near 80.

Thursday is by far the day of highest concern through the next 7 days. As early as sunrise Thursday some showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Best chances for any of this activity will be closer to the Shoals and west into Mississippi.

The severe window that the Storm Tracker Weather Team is closely following is the late afternoon hours and through Thursday night. The primary threat will be damaging straight line winds. An isolated tornado is also possible along with hail. It appears any hail should remain below severe size limiting any damage. There will also be periods of heavy rain which could bring localized flooding, especially for training thunderstorms over the same location.

Lingering showers will be possible Friday but no threat of severe weather. Saturday is the beginning of a warming trend for the Valley. By early next week widespread 80s will return to the Tennessee Valley.