Cloudy but dry today, severe threat by Saturday

Clouds well out ahead of our next storm system will overspread North Alabama Thursday with highs in the mid 60s. You will notice gusty southeast winds with some gusts to or above 30 mph today.

The first showers are expected to arrive by Friday morning. Rain chances will be the highest for areas west of I-65 the first half of Friday. Widespread rain and even some non-severe thunderstorms will be possible through Friday evening.

The main threat Saturday will be a strong thunderstorm line associated with the cold front. That line of thunderstorms which could produce damaging straight-line winds, hail and tornadoes will approach areas closer to the Mississippi/Alabama state-line around noon Saturday. With that said out ahead of this line we could see some isolated thunderstorms some of which could be strong or severe Saturday morning.

The line should move through all of North Alabama in about 3-4 hours and clear Sand Mountain by the early evening hours Saturday. Flooding will also be concern along with the severe thunderstorm threat Saturday. Flash flooding and flooding of creeks, streams and rivers is possible with combined 2-3" of rain Friday and Saturday.

Unfortunately the flood threat does not end Saturday. More rain arrives Monday through next Thursday. An additional 2-3+" of rain will be possible next workweek. River, creek and stream flooding may continue for the next 10 days.