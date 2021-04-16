A cloudy but dry Friday, few showers to start the weekend

North Alabama was treated to a beautiful sunrise Friday morning thanks breaks in the cloud cover. For the rest of Friday expect partly to mostly cloudy skies but peeks of sunshine will be possible at times. Highs climb to the mid-60s this afternoon which is about 10 degrees below normal for mid-April. Despite the cloud cover and unseasonably cool temperatures, light winds will make for a pleasant finish to the workweek.

Showers do move in late tonight and into early Saturday morning, but there's no risk for severe weather. However, it will make for a damp, cool start to the weekend.

Highs Saturday are expected to be in the lower 60s and we'll have scattered showers through about midday. Sunday is dry and mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Next week is relatively quiet and still on the cooler side of things. Lows remain in the 40s and highs stay mainly in the 60s.