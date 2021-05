It'll be possible to see a stray shower overnight still, but Wednesday is just mostly cloudy, dry and breezy. Once the sunshine returns, it sticks around for the next several days and the temperatures steadily climb.

By Friday, we'll be in the upper 80s and by the weekend, we'll be in the lower 90s. It's looking like this could very well be our first heat wave of the year! Unfortunately, with all that heat it looks like we'll hardly have a raindrop in sight.