Cloudy and breezy conditions make for a chilly Tuesday

Severe weather wrapped up Monday night with the cold front sweeping through North Alabama. We had wind damage from the Shoals to Sand Mountain Monday evening. Some of these wind damage reports will be investigated further to determine if it was from a tornado. Surveys should be completed Monday afternoon by the National Weather Service office in Huntsville. The 3 areas of interest are Colbert, Lawrence & Madison Counties.

Behind the cold front temperatures dropped quickly Tuesday morning. Tuesday's high occurred at 12:01 am with a temperature of 63° in Huntsville. This afternoon we will only warm to the low to mid 40s. These chilly temperatures also come with gusty northwest winds to 25 mph. These winds combine with 40s will feel more like the low to mid 30s.

With clear skies tonight and winds dropping off expect overnight lows down to the mid to upper 20s Wednesday morning.

North Alabama will remain mostly dry through Friday and possibly Saturday. Rain chances start to pick back up Sunday and into Monday of next week.