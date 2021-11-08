Cloudy and warmer Tuesday

After starting the day with an unseasonably cold morning in the low to mid 30s. It won't be as cool Tuesday and that's the case from morning till afternoon. Lows tonight hit the upper 30s and lower 40s and highs warm to the mid 70s despite a mostly cloudy sky Tuesday afternoon.

Our week stays dry until a cold front passes Thursday. Rain arrives ahead of the front, mainly during the afternoon and evening. This could very well put a damper on Veterans Day parades across the area. In total, we'll pick up about half an inch of rain with some spots seeing closer to three quarters of an inch farther east. Rumbles of thunder are possible too with embedded thunderstorms. Some pretty chilly air follows suit, bringing lows in the 30s again by the weekend and highs the struggle to make it to the mid 50s.