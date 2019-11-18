Cloudy and warmer Tuesday

Clouds slowly filter out Tuesday afternoon, allowing highs to climb back into the 60s. By Wednesday and Thursday, we finally warm up to above average temperatures for the time in over a week! Highs on both days approach the 70 degree mark both days, but rain chances return to the forecast with these warm temperatures.

Isolated showers arrive Thursday afternoon and evening. Rainfall becomes more widespread and more persistent throughout much of the day on Friday as well as the first half of Saturday before moving out of the area Saturday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals will be decent with this system, but forecast totals are a little bit lower compared to yesterday's forecast.

In general, we are looking at around an inch to an inch and a half of rainfall through Saturday. No thunderstorms or severe weather are expected with this event, but be sure to keep that rain gear handy if you any outdoor plans, especially for those high school football games Friday night. Temperatures drop back to well below normal by the weekend, with highs only in the mid 50s.