Cloudy and mild Friday with rain on the way to start the weekend

HSV officially set a new record low of 33° this morning. That breaks the previous record of 34° from 1993 for today's date! So yes, it was COLD this morning.

Friday is going to be pretty gray and a southeast wind keeps temperatures a little bit warmer despite the clouds. Rain holds off during the day before overspreading the area after midnight late Friday night. At this point in time, any strong storms look to stay off to the south. The heaviest rain and highest rain totals will be south of us, too. That being said, we'll pick up about an inch of rain with this next system with high totals in any heavy storms.

The rain leaves just in time for a pleasant end to the weekend on Sunday. Temperatures climb through the beginning of next week and we'll be in the lower 80s from Monday through Wednesday. There's another cold front heading for us by early Thursday, though. It'll bring the next round of rain and storms to end the week. It's still VERY early to nail down any specific risk for severe weather with this system, but it's one that bears watching in the coming days.