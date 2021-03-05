Cloudy and cooler Friday but back to sunshine this weekend

Although North Alabama is cooler and clouds up the rest of Friday, rain chances are minimal to near zero. The best chance at just a sprinkle or light shower will be in our southwestern counties by late afternoon and into this evening. Clouds move out just before sunrise Saturday morning. Sunny skies last through the weekend!

Temperatures are cooler both Saturday and Sunday before we warm into the mid to upper 60s by the of the week. The quiet pattern continues and rain chances are virtually nonexistent throughout the next 7 days.