Cloudy and cool finish to winter, sun returns with start of spring

A large expanse of stratus clouds(low clouds) are blanketed over the entire region Friday morning. Occasionally some breaks in the clouds Friday will allow for some peeks of sunshine but expect partly to mostly cloudy all day today.

Along with the cloud cover it will be cool and breezy. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the low 50s and a north winds will gust to 15-25 mph throughout the entire day.

Right on cue the weather will improve with the start of spring Saturday. The vernal equinox is at 4:37 AM Saturday and we expect mostly sunny skies by Saturday afternoon with highs back up to the low 60s. The warming trend will continue through the middle of next week.

Flooding issues remain for some area water-ways in North Alabama. The Paint Rock River near Woodville is still in MODERATE FLOOD stage and may take until Sunday to drop below minor flood stage. We are watching next week's rain chances closely due to the threat of heavier rain by Wednesday, Thursday and next Friday.