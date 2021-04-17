Cloudy and cool Saturday, sunshine on the way

Satuday morning rain makes it's way out before noon, but cloud coverage persists throughout the day. Clouds and wind gusts 10-15 mph will give us the recipe for some unseasonably cool but mild temperatures this afternoon.

A chilly start to Sunday, but sunshine will warm us up into the upper 60's in the afternoon, and even warmer temperatures to start off the work week.

More seasonable temperatures follow on Tuesday before a cold front moves in Wednesday, bringing us cooler temperatures and a slight chance for some light rain.