Cloudy and chilly Friday

A cold front from the northeast (known as a "back door" cold front) looks to further drop temperatures by Saturday morning and it'll also bring the chance for a shower or two.

The rest of the weekend looks great with highs in the 60s and tons of sunshine. Nights are cold, though. Morning temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 30s. The nice weather continues through Monday before showers creep in by Tuesday. Rain doesn't look to be widespread until at least Thursday. Temperatures warm back up to the upper 60s starting Monday, too.