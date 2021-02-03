Increasing clouds but not as cold

It will stay mostly clear through the first part of tonight. Clouds increase through daybreak Thursday and the remainder of the day will be mostly cloudy. We'll be dipping to near 30 degrees for lows tonight and even with the clouds, we should make it to at least the mid 50s Thursday afternoon.

A cold front is on the way Thursday night, so showers will increase from west to east later in the afternoon through Thursday night. The wind picks up, too. Overall, rain totals will be fairly low with most spots only seeing half an inch at most. With cold air rushing in behind the rain, a rain/snow mix is possible early Friday but no accumulations are expected.

The forecast this weekend is still uncertain as data sources (model forecasts) aren't in any kind of agreement. With that said, it still looks possible that with some moisture creeping in from the south and cold air sweeping by to the north, some snow is POSSIBLE. There's only a 20% chance in for rain/snow Saturday night, but it does warrant watching.