Cloudy Sunday, rain arrives after sunset

Some high level clouds have filtered in across north Alabama this afternoon, but it has still been a spectacular day to be outside! Some of that cloud cover will keep us just a touch warmer tonight compared to Friday night. We'll wake up Sunday morning to lows in the mid 30s across the region. Thicker cloud cover starts to build in tomorrow morning ahead of our next weather maker that will bring us another round of rainfall for the start of the new work week. Much of Sunday will be dry. Temperatures will stay seasonable despite the cloud cover thanks to a light southwest wind. Rain chances will really pick up late Sunday night and into the predawn hours Monday. We'll see several rounds of rain throughout the day Monday, but flooding concerns are low with this system. Rain tapers off by sunrise Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 60s. By Wednesday, a reinforcing cold front will lead to more light rain showers. Behind this front, another surge of cold air will move into the region. As it does so, there is another small window where some locations, especially in northeastern Alabama, could see rain end as a few snowflakes Wednesday evening. Just like last week though, ground temperatures are too warm and the window too small to see impacts to travel. At most, a dusting is possible on elevated surfaces but roads will stay just wet. Highs struggle into the mid 40s Thursday as the cold air sets in across north Alabama following this second cold front. Compared to recent weeks, rainfall totals will be light, with most locations picking up no more than one inch of rain.