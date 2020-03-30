Cloudy Monday, widespread rain arrives early Tuesday

Peeks of sunshine but also periods of mostly cloudy skies for North Alabama Monday. Highs will climb to near 70 and low 70s for areas that see a little more sun Monday afternoon.

Rain chances quickly increase from west to east late tonight and overnight. Rain continues throughout much of the day before tapering off closer to sunset Tuesday evening. Rainfall totals will range from around a half inch to one inch through Tuesday evening. We are not expecting any thunderstorms here in North Alabama, as the better energy for storms will stay off to our south across the Gulf Coast.

Once the rain moves out Tuesday night, we have a couple of dry and comfortable days ahead. Highs are actually a little cool on Wednesday in the low 60s, before warming up to the low 70s by Friday. Another disturbance will bring a few light showers this weekend, but there are still quite a few timing differences among our data sources to sort out. Regardless of timing, this upcoming weekend does not appear to be a washout.