Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Marshall County Commission emergency meeting on coronavirus impact Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cloudy Monday, widespread rain arrives early Tuesday

Partly to mostly cloudy skies Monday but most of North Alabama will remain dry through this evening. Moderate to heavy rain will be possible Tuesday.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 7:45 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Peeks of sunshine but also periods of mostly cloudy skies for North Alabama Monday.  Highs will climb to near 70 and low 70s for areas that see a little more sun Monday afternoon.

Rain chances quickly increase from west to east late tonight and overnight.  Rain continues throughout much of the day before tapering off closer to sunset Tuesday evening. Rainfall totals will range from around a half inch to one inch through Tuesday evening. We are not expecting any thunderstorms here in North Alabama, as the better energy for storms will stay off to our south across the Gulf Coast.

Once the rain moves out Tuesday night, we have a couple of dry and comfortable days ahead. Highs are actually a little cool on Wednesday in the low 60s, before warming up to the low 70s by Friday. Another disturbance will bring a few light showers this weekend, but there are still quite a few timing differences among our data sources to sort out. Regardless of timing, this upcoming weekend does not appear to be a washout.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events