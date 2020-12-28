Cloudy Monday, soaking rain to close out 2020

It's a gloomy start to the new week. Temperatures are also very mild this morning as they hover around the 50 degree mark. A quick hitting cold front is moving through this morning, but you won't see much change in the weather throughout your Monday. Highs stay mild in the mid 50s this afternoon as thick cloud continues to linger. Overnight lows tonight will be much cooler thanks to a shift in wind direction from the south to the northwest. We wake up to temperatures in the mid 30s Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be a carbon copy of today with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s.

Our big weather headline is a washout to close out 2020. A potent system will be approaching North Alabama Wednesday afternoon. Expect showers to be on the increase Wednesday night, but coverage remains spotty. By New Year's Eve morning, widespread rain will be falling across North Alabama and will last through the day and into the evening. If you have any New Year's plans, be sure they are inside as the rain will still be falling as we ring 2021 at midnight Thursday night. Some pockets of heavy rain are possible, which could cause some localized flash flooding concerns. Some data sources are also suggesting the chance for strong storms Thursday as well. For now, we are not expecting severe weather, but a few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out. Rain continues into the first half of your New Year's Day Friday before finally clearing closer to lunchtime. Rainfall totals of two to three inches are expected, with locally highs amounts over three inches possible in northeast Alabama. Keep the umbrellas handy and stay with us for updates as the forecast continues to unfold. The weekend is drier and cooler, with highs on Saturday near 50.