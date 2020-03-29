Cloudy Monday, rainy Tuesday

After a stormy Saturday night across North Alabama, we have been treated with a spectacular Sunday to close out the weekend. Clouds will continue to be on the increase tonight, but we will stay dry. This increased cloud cover will keep overnight lows on the mild side in the low 50s. Much of your Monday will be dry but cloudy. Highs come close to 70 degrees once again.

Our next weather maker arrives Monday evening in the form of some light showers. More moderate and widespread rainfall overspreads North Alabama late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Rain continues throughout much of the day before tapering off closer to sunset Tuesday evening. Rainfall totals will range from around a half inch to one inch through Tuesday evening. We are not expecting any thunderstorms here in North Alabama, as the better energy for storms will stay off to our south across the Gulf Coast.

Once the rain moves out Tuesday night, we have a couple of dry and comfortable days ahead. Highs are actually a little cool on Wednesday in the low 60s, before warming up to the low 70s by Friday. Another disturbance will bring a few light showers this weekend, but there are still quite a few timing differences among our data sources to sort out. Regardless of timing, this upcoming weekend does not appear to be a washout.