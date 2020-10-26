Cloudy Monday, heavy rain from Zeta by midweek

Low clouds will be hard to erode Monday so expect mostly cloudy skies to start the workweek. Temperatures will be seasonable this afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Much of Tuesday will be the same, with warmer temperatures in the mid 70s. By Tuesday night, all eyes will be on Zeta as it approaches the Gulf Coast.

Zeta is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane this afternoon, causing more impacts to the Yucatan Peninsula. The National Hurricane Center maintains Zeta as a Category 1 hurricane over open water in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall along the Louisiana coast yet again on Wednesday. The remnants of Zeta will likely move right through Alabama Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing widespread soaking rainfall to North Alabama. We could see impacts here at home as early as Tuesday night with isolated showers developing in response to Zeta. The widespread rainfall now looks to arrive early Wednesday and last the entire day. Steady rain will begin to transition to scattered showers Wednesday night. Showers will taper off by Thursday evening.

For the time being, our main concern will be the potential for heavy rain. Widespread two to three inches of rain are expected through Thursday in North Alabama. Thankfully, we have been relatively dry in recent weeks, so our concern for flooding is low. Nonetheless, some ponding on the roads or localized flooding can't be ruled out. Based on Zeta's current track, the concern for severe weather stays off to our east across Georgia. However, should Zeta's track shift back to the west a bit, we will need to keep an eye on a low end threat for severe weather. This forecast will continue to change in coming days. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates. Prepare now for a washout Wednesday and much of Thursday. The good news is all of the rain moves out just in time for Halloween weekend. Temperatures crash into the mid 60s Friday and for Halloween Saturday with mostly sunny skies.