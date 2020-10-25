Cloudy Monday, all eyes on Zeta later this week

Gloomy skies continue to hold tough across North Alabama. The good news is we have stayed dry and have warmed up to near 70 this afternoon. Clouds will stick around overnight, acting as a blanket to keep temperatures a touch warmer in the upper 50s to near 60 overnight. Some patchy fog is possible once again but will not be quite as widespread or as dense as we saw last night. The start of the work week is quiet, with mostly cloudy skies Monday and seasonable highs in the low 70s. Much of Tuesday will be the same, with warmer temperatures in the mid 70s. By Tuesday night, all eyes will be on Zeta as it approaches the Gulf Coast.

This afternoon, Tropical Storm Zeta is located between Cuba and central America. Zeta is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane Monday, causing more impacts to the Yucatan Peninsula. Zeta is currently expected to maintain its Category 1 status over open water in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall along the Louisiana coast yet again on Wednesday. The remnants of Zeta will likely move right through Alabama Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing widespread soaking rainfall to North Alabama mid week. We could see impacts here at home as early as Tuesday night with isolated showers developing in response to Zeta. The widespread rainfall now looks to arrive early Wednesday and last the entire day. Steady rain will begin to transition to scattered showers Wednesday night. Showers will taper off by Thursday evening.

For the time being, our main concern will be the potential for heavy rain. Widespread two to two and a half inches of rain are expected through Thursday in North Alabama. Thankfully, we have been relatively dry in recent weeks, so our concern for flooding is low. Nonetheless, some ponding on the roads or localized flooding can't be ruled out. Based on Zeta's current track, the concern for severe weather stays off to our east across Georgia. However, should Zeta's track shift back to the west a bit, we will need to keep an eye on a low end threat for severe weather. This forecast will continue to change in coming days. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates. Prepare now for a washout Wednesday and much of Thursday. The good news is all of the rain moves out just in time for Halloween weekend. Temperatures crash into the mid 60s Friday and for Halloween Saturday with mostly sunny skies.