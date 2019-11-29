Cloudy Black Friday, strong storms possible Saturday night

After a comfortably cool Thanksgiving, we can expect much of the same for Black Friday. There will be more clouds today compared to yesterday. Despite the cloud cover, we will be a few degrees warmer today. Highs top out right around 60. No rain is expected today, as most of the showers stay off to our north across middle Tennessee. As we go though Friday night, cloud cover also holds tough but we stay dry through the first part of Saturday. Then our pattern takes an active turn.

A cold front approaches north Alabama during the day Saturday. Widespread rainfall arrives in the Shoals right around sunset Saturday evening. This line of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms will move eastward across north Alabama Saturday evening. The primary threat tomorrow night will be heavy rainfall, with localized flooding also a concern in areas that see stronger thunderstorms. There is a risk for an isolated severe storm for areas west of I-65 tomorrow night, in particular parts of Colbert, Franklin, and Lawrence counties. In addition to heavy rainfall, any stronger storms have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts. The greater concern for severe weather is to our southwest across Mississippi and Louisiana.

If you are traveling to the Iron Bowl tomorrow, the game itself will be just fine. In fact, temperatures around kickoff will be in the lower 70s! While the game will stay dry, your commute back home from the game will be very wet as heavy rain will be moving through tomorrow evening. Keep this in mind if you are heading to the game or have any other travel plans across north Alabama tomorrow evening. We will keep you updated on air and online throughout the day and tomorrow as we get closer to this event.

Most of the widespread rainfall will clear the area by sunrise Sunday with a few lingering showers east of I-65 through midday. Behind this cold front, highs struggle into the upper 40s Monday.