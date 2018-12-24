Clear
Cloudy & gloomy but mostly dry for Christmas

We'll get a few passing sprinkles, but most of us will stay dry.

Posted: Dec. 24, 2018 4:15 PM
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Christmas is upon us. The weather will start transitioning toward more of a stormy weather pattern on Christmas Day. Specifically for Christmas, this will mean increasing cloud cover. Stray areas of passing light rain are possible, especially around the Shoals, but most of us will stay dry for the holiday.

Tonight, Christmas Eve, will be mostly clear. Clouds will increase after midnight, but we should stay dry for Santa's arrival and cold enough that his heavy coat will not be uncomfortable. If you enjoy driving around to look at Christmas lights while waiting for Santa, the weather looks favorable for you tonight, too.

We will mark the start of Kwanzaa on Wednesday with dry weather. Wednesday will begin growing warmer leading up to widespread heavy rain on Thursday. Some of that rain will linger into Friday. We will get a break from the rain Friday afternoon through early Saturday. Then another storm system will bring more rain from Saturday night through Sunday.

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 45°
