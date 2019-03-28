Cloudy & comfortably warm Friday

Clouds are on the increase to close out Thursday. With a light southeast wind, temperatures will only dip into the upper 40s tonight. That's pretty seasonable for this time of year. Expect a fairly gray Friday with another warm afternoon. Even with the clouds, a southwest wind helps push temperatures into the mid 70s.

The warmth lasts one more afternoon before a cold front sends highs plummeting into the mid 50s - that's about 15 degrees below average. Here's out your Saturday will go: scattered showers and storms during the day give way to rain increasing in coverage Saturday night with the passage of the cold front. Highs hit the mid 70s again. In regard to the storm threat, an isolated severe storm is possible farther west in northern Mississippi, but there's no widespread risk for severe weather in the Tennessee Valley. At most, north Alabama see a threat for gusty wind with any stronger storms that develop.

Now to Sunday. The cold front passes before sunrise and takes most of the rain with it. Temperatures start out in the lower 40s heading to church and errands. As mentioned previously, highs only manage to make it to the mid 50s. Sunday night, lows drop to the mid 30s. Patchy frost will be possible, especially in outlying areas. It will take a couple of days for temperatures to moderate. By Thursday, we'll return to the lower 70s.