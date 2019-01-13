Cloudy & Cold Monday; Sun Returns Tuesday

The clouds will linger for Monday with highs only in the low 40s. The clouds will begin to depart the Valley Monday night so we will see the sun again Tuesday. The dry and sunny weather will last through Wednesday.

A quick moving system will pass Thursday and bring in some rain. Friday seems to be a transition day with most of the data suggesting a dry day with even some sun in the afternoon. But this is when the forecast gets a little tricky.

Latest data suggest a powerful system will move across the Valley and it will start off as rain but there is some debate to whether will get the cold to catch up to the moisture in time to turn the rain into snow. At this point, there is some validity to this scenario but we will keep watching the system and let you know any updates.