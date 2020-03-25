Clouds this morning, lots of sunshine this afternoon

After last night's severe weather, things are much quieter across North Alabama this morning. Looking back on yesterday, many locations received pretty high rainfall totals. Here in Huntsville, we picked up just shy of three inches on Tuesday alone! Many waterways across North Alabama have risen above flood stage as a result. Here's a breakdown of the River Flood Warnings currently in effect.

-Paint Rock River near Woodville

-Flint River at Brownsboro

-Big Nance Creek at Courtland

-Tennessee River at Whitesburg

-Tennessee River at Florence

Thankfully, we have a few dry days ahead to allow those water levels to recede and for our area to finally dry out! Cloud cover will linger for the next few hours before fading away closer to lunchtime. Soak up the sunshine this afternoon! We will be a touch cooler today, but still spectacular weather to be outside. Highs top out right around 70.

We keep the sunshine for the next several days, with most locations hitting the 80 degree mark for the first time this year on Thursday and Friday. Rain and storm chances are back in the forecast Saturday as another cold front takes shape to our west. Some storms could be strong across Mississippi and west Tennessee Saturday night. The weakening line of storms will move into North Alabama late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. We'll keep you updated as the forecast continues to evolve the next few days. In the meantime, get outside and take in that fresh air!