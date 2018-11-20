Clouds slow to clear, still chilly

Clouds linger today, but the showers have moved out of the Valley. With only a partly sunny sky, in addition to being in the wake of a cold front, temperatures will be about 10 degrees below average - in the lower 50s. Similarly cool temperatures are in order Wednesday and the sunshine returns. By Thanksgiving Day, highs will be flirting with 60 again under a mostly sunny sky.

Another big shift in the pattern comes later in the afternoon Friday. Shopping in the morning will be fine as the rain doesn't arrive until around sunset. Expect breezy conditions and chilly temperatures. The rain reaches a peak Friday night before tapering by Saturday morning. Aside from a few leftover showers early Saturday, the start of the weekend will be mainly dry and weather should be mainly cooperative for the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa.