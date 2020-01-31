Clouds slow to clear Saturday

After a mainly dry and gray Friday, we won't see much improvement overnight. Temperatures dip into the lower 40s and we'll keep the chance for a few showers, slowly tracking west to east across the area. If any showers are able to reach the ground, the won't amount to much - accumulations will be less than a tenth of an inch. For Saturday, an isolated shower will still be possible in the morning. Otherwise, it stays mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s. We can see some clearing later in the day, but the sunshine holds off until Sunday for the most part.

Super Bowl Sunday brings morning temperatures in the upper 30s and highs in the lower 60s. Clouds start increasing at the beginning of next week, ahead of a pretty active weather week. If you like it milder, you'll enjoy the temperatures through Wednesday. However, the warmth will be followed by a cold front and rain and storms in between. It starts as widespread showers Tuesday, followed by heavier rain and storms Wednesday. Severe storms should remain farther south, but that potential for a stronger storm in North Alabama will have to be monitored in the coming days. By Friday, the rain tapers and highs only make it to the upper 40s. After it's all said and done, as much as three to four inches of rain can be expected over the next seven days.