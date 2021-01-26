Clouds return and temperatures tank by Thursday

Clouds are already streaming back into North Alabama ahead of another cold front that will pass this evening. Expect a few showers overnight with temperatures dropping to the mid 40s by Wednesday morning.

Showers mainly subside until the afternoon, when they'll be a bit more widespread. Overall, the chance of rain is 50% with a high in the upper 50s. It'll be breezy, too. Expect a north wind gusting up to 25 mph.

It's much colder Thursday with morning temperatures in the upper 20s and highs in the mid 40s. The weekend holds yet another shot at rain, but it won't be a drought-buster. Most spots will be lucky to get half an inch.