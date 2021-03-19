Becoming sunny to start spring

Clouds stick around tonight and temperatures dip to the lower 40s. A cold front edges in from the east and brings a very low shower chance to counties east of I-65. We keep a breeze, too...mainly out of the north-northeast.

The weekend looks great but a touch cool. Once the morning clouds erode Saturday, we'll have sunshine all weekend long. By the way, the vernal equinox is at 4:37 AM Saturday...that marks the "official" start of spring, with equal amounts of darkness and daylight.

Rain holds off until next Tuesday and doesn't become more widespread until Wednesday night and Thursday with the passage of the next system.