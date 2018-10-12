Clouds keep the weekend gray

Some fall-like chill is the big part of our weather story in the Tennessee Valley. We warmed into the upper 60s and lower 70s Friday afternoon, but the chill will settle in quickly through the evening.

Clouds are increasing from the west. Some rain over by Memphis has mainly been breaking up and fading as it makes eastward progress. That likely is a trend that will continue, but a stray light sprinkle isn't out of the question.

Odds are we will stay dry beneath the clouds at the high school football games. Temperatures will be near in the lower 60s at kickoff and drop into the 50s by halftime. You'd be well served to have a jacket with you. It's possible you'll need it after halftime.

Temperatures will drop through the night. The clouds will act a bit like a blanket. We had previously told you to expect 40s on Saturday morning, but those clouds will likely hold us up in the lower 50s.

The clouds will make for a mainly gray Saturday, but we can have some bright and sunny spots. The clouds will thicken up on Saturday night and Sunday. Expect rainy spots on Sunday, especially from Tennessee to the Shoals. That rain will grow more widespread on Monday and Tuesday before clearing out on Wednesday.

The rainiest areas will be southern middle Tennessee and the Shoals. Between a half-inch and inch of rain can fall there. Less than a quarter-inch will fall across Sand Mountain. Dry periods will be more common along and east of I-65, too.