Clouds increase Friday with showers on the way to start the weekend

Even in the wake of a cold front, temperatures managed to reach the upper 60s Thursday afternoon. Still, that's several degrees below average. By Friday morning, we'll be on the chillier side of things with lows dropping to the lower 40s. We'll be holding on to a mostly cloudy sky for Friday and temperatures remain below average with highs in the mid 60s.

Showers are back in the forecast late Friday night into early Saturday morning, but there's no risk for severe weather. However, it will make for a damp, cool start to the weekend.

Highs Saturday are expected to be in the lower 60s and we'll have scattered showers through about midday. Sunday is dry and mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Next week is relatively quiet and still on the cooler side of things. Lows remain in the 40s and highs stay mainly in the 60s.