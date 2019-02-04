Clouds hold on, but rain stays scarce

Monday Night & Tuesday

The next 24 hours will be cloudy, but the clouds will bring more bark than bite. A few brief, light showers are possible tonight and Tuesday. Most of us will stay dry. Still, the umbrella could be worth keeping close this week. Temperatures will drop slowly tonight. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s. Tuesday afternoon will warm to near 71 degrees. Some of those brief, light showers are possible, especially in the morning, but the day will be cloudy and mostly dry overall.

Rainy Pattern This Week

An overall rainy pattern is setting up this week across much of the Eastern U.S., including the Tennessee Valley. While we will see rain this week, the biggest rain is likely to fall north of us along the Ohio River Valley. That's where 2-4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts can fall through this weekend. The rain amounts through this week gradually grow smaller approaching the Tennessee Valley. Middle Tennessee, including Nashville, is in line for up to 2 inches of rain. Here in the Tennessee Valley, rainfall amounts will average between a half-inch and an inch through this weekend.

Widespread and occasionally persistent rain will mainly set up north of us along the Ohio River Valley. On the south end of that, we will mainly deal with occasional spotty showers. The farther north you are, the bigger your chance is of getting more persistent rain, especially on Wednesday. Wednesday looks to be the rainest day, but still the majority of the rain will fall just north of the Tennessee Valley.

The Biggest Rain, Then It Ends

Our biggest chance for rain comes Thursday night as a cold front approaches from the northwest. That cold front will bring increasing rain Thursday night and early Friday morning. The rain could start for some of us as early as the Thursday evening drive, but it will likely be gone by the Friday morning drive. Colder air will follow that rain. Friday's high temperature of 55 degrees will likely occur in the early morning hour sjust after midnight. The low of 34 will happen in the evening -- long after the rain has exited, so that we really not have chance of snow.

Temperatures

Until then, temperatures will be in the lower 70s for highs. Lows will range from upper 50s to lower 60s. After that Friday morning cold front, the weekend will stay chilly. Saturday will start near 30 degrees and warm into the lower 50s. Sunday will start with upper 30s and warm only into the upper 40s beneath increasing clouds. Cold rain could fall Sunday night and Monday. Monday will start with mid-40s and warm into the upper 50s.