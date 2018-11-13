Clouds hang thick after showers taper

Showers wrap up by lunchtime, but clouds hang thick and temperatures plateau in the mid 40s. The break from the rain will only be brief as Wednesday starts dry before showers creep in from the south through the day.

It stays damp Wednesday night into Thursday morning before we finally dry out later in the day. Rain totals won't be anything to write home about compared to what we saw Monday, but most locations can expect to pick up between a quarter and three quarters of an inch. Highs run 20 degrees below average both Wednesday and Thursday.

A shift in the pattern takes place Friday. The clouds clear and the return of sunshine helps bring temperatures into the mid 50s. On Saturday, highs will even flirt with the 60 degree mark. We manage to stay dry and mainly sunny into the start of next week. Although highs will be milder than the past few days, we'll still be running about 10 degrees below average both Sunday and Monday.