Expect clouds to start to increase late tonight into early Friday morning. Although it does stay pretty gray Friday, rain chances are minimal. The best chance at a shower will be in our southwestern counties late Friday evening. Clouds move out in time to start the weekend.

Temperatures are cooler both Saturday and Sunday before we warm into the mid to upper 60s by the of the week. The quiet pattern continues and rain chances are virtually nonexistent throughout the next 7 days.