Clouds clear to afternoon sunshine Wednesday

The low clouds(stratus) will gradually erode and clear heading into this afternoon. You will notice the cooler air behinds this morning's cold front but also a big drop in humidity. We'll top out in the low 70s Wednesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

We'll be similarly cool through the rest of the workweek. The only hiccup will be a reinforcing cold front Thursday evening from the middle of country. There may be enough moisture and instability to squeeze out a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm. This will be a quick moving line and it will weaken as it moves into north Alabama Thursday evening. We're back to dry conditions in the early morning hours Friday.

Mother's Day weekend starts quiet and warm, then Sunday we'll see the return of showers and storms, mainly during the second half of the day. The start of the next work week is an active one and temperatures warm back to the lower 80s.