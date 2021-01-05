Sunshine by the afternoon, rain returns Thursday

Overnight a blanket of low clouds(stratus clouds) moved into North Alabama just before sunrise Tuesday morning. These low clouds locked in the cold air from overnight and also limit sunshine until they erode.

Due to these clouds, afternoon highs will be noticeably lower than Monday. Areas east of I-65 will struggle to reach the mid 40s Tuesday afternoon.

North Alabama remains dry again Wednesday with highs back up into the low to mid 50s with filtered sunshine. Widespread rain with our next weather maker arrives around or just before sunrise Thursday morning. Expect just a cold rain any thunderstorms activity will be closer to the Gulf Coast Thursday. With that said it is still possible that wet snow flakes mix in with the rain Thursday evening through Friday morning. Most areas will be done with the precipitation by the time the cold air arrives so snow accumulations are not expected.