Clouds build in Monday, strong storms possible Wednesday

Hope you had a chance to get outside and soak up the sun today, because north Alabama has a big soaking in store for the new work week! We start things off dry Monday, but clouds will start to build in. Temperatures stay in the upper 60s tomorrow despite the cloud cover. As we go into late Monday night, the first of two systems that will bring rain to the area this week will arrive. We will see off and on showers Tuesday. Off to our west, a line of strong to severe storms will be taking shape across Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. This line will progress eastward into Mississippi Tuesday evening, bringing a risk for gusty winds and heavy rainfall. We expect this line of storms to weaken below severe limits before it reaches north Alabama overnight Tuesday night. However, one or two stronger storms could hold on long enough to impact the Shoals during the overnight hours Tuesday night. Therefore, a low end isolated risk for severe storms is in place for the Shoals late Tuesday into the predawn hours of Wednesday morning.

What is left of this line of strong storms will reach north Alabama Wednesday morning, but will be below severe limits. As this first system moves out, a second system will be following in the first system's tracks. With this second system, there are better ingredients in place for more organized severe weather here at home. Another line of strong to severe storms will develop across Mississippi before tracking eastward across Alabama Wednesday afternoon and evening. Although the best environment for severe weather remains to our south across central and southern Alabama, we still have the potential to see strong to severe thunderstorms here in north Alabama Wednesday afternoon and evening. The primary threats on Wednesday will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall. A tornado threat is also present Wednesday, but that threat is very low at this time.

Rain continues Wednesday night and Thursday before a cold front finally allows us to dry out Thursday evening. Rainfall totals this week still look impressive, ranging from two to three inches, with some locally higher amounts possible. Although we have had a couple weeks without a widespread heavy rainfall, our grounds are still saturated and waterways swollen from past heavy rain events we have seen this winter. Localized flooding concerns will be possible once again for the latter part of the work week.

We will continue to monitor the latest trends and provide updates for the week ahead as the forecast evolves. Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.