Clouds and showers return today

Clouds are back and light rain will fall off and on through the day.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 7:41 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

The sunshine from Wednesday was short-lived. Today, the chance of rain is fairly high - 70%, but rainfall totals won't be substantial. All locations will see half an inch or less. The same can't be said for out next system that arrives Saturday.

Temperatures plummet between Saturday and Sunday and in between, we'll pick up nearly two inches of rain. Highs Saturday hit the low 60s and Sunday, temperatures struggle to reach the mid 30s. A brutal wind out of the northwest will make it feel like teens Sunday and even a few snow showers are possible early.

In regard to snow accumulations, nothing has changed much with the forecast. There's at least still the potential for snow, but drier air will limit snow potential and any snow that does fall will add up to less than a quarter of an inch at most. By Sunday night, lows bottom out near 20 degrees.

